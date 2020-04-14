DOJ: New Jersey women’s prison failed to address sex abuse

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — A Department of Justice report alleges that officials at New Jersey’s only state women’s prison failed to take action to prevent rampant sexual abuse at the facility despite being aware of systemic problems. The report released Monday says the state corrections department and officials at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women violated inmates’ constitutional rights by failing to protect them. Several corrections officers at the prison have pleaded guilty or been convicted of sexual abuse and misconduct in recent years. The report called the sexual abuse “severe and prevalent,” and said a “culture of acceptance” has persisted for many years.