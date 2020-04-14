Help For Today Hope For Tomorrow-Lunchbreak

A “give back” trailer, located in the back parking lot behind the Lunch Break building is ready to be loaded up with your donation of supplies for our neighbors. Drive through to the back of the building and your items will be removed from your car by staff or a volunteer or you can place your items in the open trailer.

We are accepting these items:

High Need – Jelly, white pasta, pasta sauce and cereal

High need – oatmeal, canned vegetables, tuna, packaged bread

Other non-perishable items

Toiletries

Baby items – diapers, wipes, food, etc.

Paper products

Women’s hygiene products

We are not accepting clothing or household items at this time.

Give an Online Gift

You can also help from home by making a monetary gift. We can purchase the necessary supplies for you. Any amount will make a difference. With our buying power, we are able to stretch a dollar and increase the impact of your donation. You can donate onlineor send a check to Lunch Break, PO Box 2215, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

$25 = 6 hot meals

$40 = 10 hot meals

$50 = a bag full of groceries

Donation hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Please consider making your gift monthly, sustaining our food supplies throughout the year!

