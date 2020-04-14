New Jersey to work with other states to reopen post-pandemic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he and the governors of five other states will work together to reopen their economies once the coronavirus outbreak begins to subside.It’s not clear yet when the region would begin to reopen. Murphy said Monday that the public health crisis first has to be under control before the states begin relaxing stay-at-home and other orders. The governor announced the regional cooperation effort on a conference call with fellow Democratic Govs. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, John Carney of Delaware, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island.