Beach trash finds: Full pickle jar, vape pods, cremation bag

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — Empty cartridges used with electronic cigarettes, known as “vaping pods,” are showing up in increasing numbers on New Jersey’s beaches. Data from spring and fall cleanups also shows plastic bags, straws, coffee stirrers and balloons are all becoming less prevalent, though there are still plenty of them. Other items recovered include plastic vampire teeth, a coconut, an onion, a full jar of pickles and a pregnancy test. There also was an empty bag used to hold cremated human remains, and a diamond ring that was returned to its owner.