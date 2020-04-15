Virus death toll has biggest jump, up 365 to 2,805

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 365 since Monday, the state’s biggest jump to date. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,805. Murphy has said such peaks stem from the rate of information coming into the state. It doesn’t necessarily mean there has been a big overnight jump. The climbing figure comes as the state seems to be entering a peak, officials have said. The number of positive cases climbed to about 69,000, up from about 65,000 since Monday.

As of yesterday Monmouth County has 4,003 confirmed cases and there were 3,833 in Ocean County.