Decision on NJ schools likely on Thursday, Murphy says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says a decision on the status of New Jersey’s schools is likely to come today. Murphy spoke yesterday during a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak. The state’s more than 600 school districts are currently closed, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak. Murphy suggested a reopening is not likely. Schools have been closed since March 16.