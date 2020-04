Monmouth County officials to provide COVID-19 and Elections updates

Later this morning Monmouth County Officials will be holding a press conference on the County’s response to COVID-19 and Elections.

The 10 O’clock meeting will feature Freeholder Director Tom Arnone, Deputy Director Sue Kiley, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon, the County Public Health Coordinator Christopher Merkel.

The conference will be held at the Monmouth County Agriculture Building in Freehold and can be viewed live on the County’s Facebook and YouTube channels.