No more bets: March revenue plunges as virus shuts casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Revenue from casinos in numerous states plunged in March as the coronavirus forced the shutdown of in-person gambling across the country in the middle of the month. Figures released Wednesday show New Jersey’s casino and sports betting revenue fell to $163 million in March, down 44% from a year ago. It was the largest monthly decline in the 42-year history of legalized gambling in Atlantic City. Indiana, Maryland and Michigan casinos fared even worse. Internet gambling soared in March as more gamblers took their business online. Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly $65 million online, up over 65% from March 2019.