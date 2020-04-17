Backup of bodies overwhelms nursing home amid outbreak

An extraordinary number of coronavirus-related deaths overwhelmed a nursing home in northern New Jersey where police found 18 bodies this week. Authorities say they found the bodies Sunday and Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township. Gov. Phil Murphy says he is “outraged that bodies of the dead were allowed to pile up in a makeshift morgue.” The state health commissioner says 19 of the home’s 35 residents who have died since March 30 had the virus. Fifty-two staff members also showed symptoms. The facility’s owner claimed staffing was adequate, but health officials had determined otherwise.