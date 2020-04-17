Emotional Support Lines to Open In Monmouth

Monmouth County officials held a press conference yesterday to provide updates on COVID-19

At the meeting Freeholder Deputy Director Sue Kiley announced that, in collaboration with the Board of Chosen Freeholders and Monmouth ACTS, the Mental Health Association (MHA) of Monmouth County will soon be able to connect individuals with licensed clinicians.

“Beginning Monday, April 20, the MHA of Monmouth County will open phone lines to connect residents in need of emotional support to pro bono licensed professionals,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley. “So far, 51 incredible clinicians have come forward to volunteer their time and skillset, but more volunteers, specifically bilingual professionals, are needed to bolster this effort. The Monmouth County Health Department hotline will direct callers inquiring about emotional assistance to MHA support services.”

Licensed clinicians interested in volunteering or residents in need can contact the MHA of Monmouth County by calling 732-542-6422 to speak with a live representative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or emailing mha@mentalhealthmonmouth.org.