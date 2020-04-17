NJ schools closed until at least May 15, Murphy says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey’s schools will be closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak at least until May 15. Murphy ordered the state’s more than 600 school districts to close last month as part of an effort to halt the spread of the virus. Neighboring Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year. The first-term Democratic governor also reported that the number of deaths due to the virus climbed by 362 to 3,518. There are more than 75,000 residents with the virus, he said.