Umphrey’s McGee – Suxity

The music of Umphrey’s McGee unfolds like an unpredictable conversation between longtime friends. Its six participantsóBrendan Bayliss [guitar, vocals], Jake Cinninger [guitar, vocals], Joel Cummins [keyboards, piano, vocals], Andy Farag [percussion], Kris Myers [drums, vocals], and Ryan Stasik [bass]óknow just how to communicate with each other on stage and in the studio. A call of progressive guitar wizardry might elicit a response of soft acoustic balladry, or a funk groove could be answered by explosive percussion. At any moment, heavy guitars can give way to heavier blues as the boys uncover the elusive nexus between jaw-dropping instrumental virtuosity and airtight songcraft. UMPHREY’S McGEE’s new stand alone single “Suxity” is the first track

where theyíve used an outside producer. The band entered Nashvilleís Blackbird studios in the morning with veteran producer

Ryan Hewitt (The Lumineers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Avett Brothers), and by the end of the day they had a new finished track.

According to guitarist Jake Cinninger, ìíSuxityí is a lesson in simple syncopated, room-to-breathe funk-grunge. I was looking for a drastic contrast between the verses and the choruses… like Sly Stone dating Alice In Chains. The tune actually has a swift tempo, but the huge half-time makes it have a swampy swing feel to it. It was one of the more exciting tracks that we have ever cut live in the studio, just grinding, tight and heavy.î

https://www.facebook.com/umphreysmcgee/

http://www.umphreys.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)