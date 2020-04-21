New Jersey’s COVID-19 outbreak stabilizing, Murphy says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey’s COVID-19 outbreak is stabilizing, with the number of patients leaving hospitals outpacing those being admitted. He says despite the stabilization, 177 more people died since Sunday’s update, bringing the death toll to 4,377. There are nearly 89,000 people with the coronavirus. There’s growing evidence that social distancing is helping contain the virus, according to the governor: It now takes nearly three weeks for the number of people with the virus to double in northeastern New Jersey, up from just three days weeks ago.