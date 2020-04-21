Takeout In Monmouth

As liaison to the Monmouth County Divisions of Economic Development and Tourism, and on behalf of the Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley, Freeholder Burry, Freeholder Impreveduto and Freeholder DiRocco, I want to share with you this initiative we have been working on to show our support for our business community during this difficult and unprecedented time.

To help keep our food and restaurant industry open during this time, we are preparing a comprehensive list of all food and restaurant businesses that remain open for take-out and delivery. I was pleased to see many of our towns and chambers have already created their own lists that have then been shared online. As such, we would like to join this mission of promoting businesses that remain open which, in turn, will help keep many of our residents employed.

While we will work to maintain an updated list, please email TakeOutInMonmouth@visitmonmouth.com if your business is either not listed but open for take out or if any changes have been made.

Please know that I am in constant contact with state and federal officials to advocate on behalf of our business community. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and account for more than 95 percent of the business community in Monmouth County. I look forward to working together on this initiative to support this tremendous community.

Sincerely,

Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone

Link to the site and list of businesses https://co.monmouth.nj.us/page.aspx?ID=5029