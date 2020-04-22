ABOUT THE JERSEY 4 JERSEY EVENT, April 22, 7 p.m. EST

New Jersey has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but nobody is more resilient than the people of the Garden State. We support each other in times of need and we always help our neighbors. That’s why on Wednesday, April 22nd the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund presents ‘Jersey 4 Jersey,’ a one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the impact of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Donations go directly to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Join some of the New Jersey’s biggest names as they both entertain you and remind you that we’re all in this together…from a socially acceptable distance. Providing musical performance from their homes will be Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, and SZA with special appearances by Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, and other guests.

ABOUT THE NJPRF

The NJPRF exists to meet four critical challenges of our state in the face of the COVID-19 crisis: stop the spread, support the healthcare community, provide help for the vulnerable, and rebuild our communities. NJPRF supports organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic. One hundred percent of all online donations will go directly to help those in need.