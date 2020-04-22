Court rejects appeals filed in deadly mall carjacking case

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Appeals brought by four men involved in a deadly carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall seven years ago have all been rejected by state appellate courts. The panels issued decisions Tuesday that said the arguments raised were without merit. Basim Henry, Kevin Roberts and Hanif Thompson had claimed that errors by the trial judge, such as a failure to suppress certain evidence, had prevented them from receiving fair trials. The fourth defendant, Karif Ford, had argued that a search warrant was improperly issued,. All four also questioned the fairness of the sentences they received.