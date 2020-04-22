Monmouth County has 4,947 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 21, the State is reporting 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 4,947.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 136

Allenhurst: 3

Allentown: 5

Asbury Park: 99

Atlantic Highlands: 18

Avon-by-the-Sea: 9

Belmar: 14

Bradley Beach: 22

Brielle: 22

Colts Neck: 56

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 144

Englishtown: 23

Fair Haven: 19

Farmingdale: 9

Freehold Borough: 188

Freehold Township: 438

Hazlet: 185

Highlands: 20

Holmdel: 155

Howell: 435

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 87

Keyport: 57

Lake Como: 13

Little Silver: 27

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 287

Manalapan: 338

Manasquan: 25

Marlboro: 331

Matawan: 120

Middletown: 378

Millstone: 58

Monmouth Beach: 18

Neptune City: 24

Neptune Township: 258

Ocean: 191

Oceanport: 43

Red Bank: 100

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 29

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 27

Shrewsbury Township: 7

Spring Lake: 8

Spring Lake Heights: 16

Tinton Falls: 110

Union Beach: 33

Upper Freehold: 34

Wall: 176

West Long Branch: 52

Unknown: 57

The Freeholders remind residents to take care of their mental health during this time and practice techniques to help cope with stress or anxiety, including taking breaks from social media and the news. Take care of your body by taking deep breaths and try to meditate, get plenty of sleep, eat healthy, exercise and avoid alcohol and other drugs.

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.