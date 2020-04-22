NJ’s COVID-19 death toll climbs by 379, biggest spike yet

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the COVID-19 death toll saw its biggest spike yet, climbing by 379 deaths. The spike comes as the number of new cases has been leveling off, the first-term Democrat said at a news conference on Tuesday. New Jersey has had 4,753 deaths from the virus and more than 92,000 cases, up from about 89,000. Despite some positive signs, like the leveling off of cases and the increasing time it takes for the number of people with COVID-19 to double, Murphy said there are still weeks to go of social distancing.