Stuck on Repeat: Track 23

Take a look and see what’s in our DJ’s heads.
We also have a Spotify playlist you can follow with these songs on them as well.
Fox:
Somewhat fitting for the current situation, and I somehow came across Alton Brown performing it on the internet the other day. Hasn’t left my head since.
Andrew Maggs:
Stuck in my head because we have a client at work named James Brown and every time we mention him, we scream his name and start singing this song
Radio Daddy:
Weather Report, “A Remark You Made.” Listened to the album a couple of times in the past few weeks, and this track, as it always does, stays with me. Heartbreaking melody. Jaco is beyond sublime.
Tom Brennan:
I’m a fan of Radiohead. And, frankly it takes a while for their stuff to grow on me. But this Ed O’Brien (aka EOB) song was right in my head out of the gate.
https://youtu.be/N7Djc5z-EMg
Sean Carolan:
