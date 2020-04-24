Governor: Much of $1.8B in federal virus relief ‘unusable’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says much of the $1.8 billion earmarked for New Jersey under recent federal COVID-19 relief legislation is likely “unusable” and could have to be returned to the U.S. Treasury. The Treasury Department guidance says the funding could be used only for coronavirus-related expenses. Murphy said the state needs greater flexibility and also called for more direct cash payments from the federal government. It’s unclear how much the state has spent on COVID-19 response. New Jersey’s count of coronavirus cases is nearing 100,000, and more than 5,300 people have died.