Search suspended for boater who went missing as storms hit

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who went missing after taking his rowboat into a southern New Jersey waterway shortly before strong storms swept through the area this week. Sixty-seven-year-old Matthew Conway, of Ocean Gate, was last seen on security cameras shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday as he got on the boat at a local beach and rowed away on the Toms River. His wife reported him missing a few hours later, around the time severe thunderstorms and strong gusty winds moved through the region. State police searching by air and by boat discovered a lifejacket on Wednesday. But there’s been no sign of the rowboat Conway was using.