Governor outlines 6-step plan aimed at restarting economy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled a six-party plan to begin reopening the state’s economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. The first-term Democratic governor on Monday projected optimism but cautioned the state is not ready to end its stay-at-home order or quit the weekslong social distancing requirements that have hobbled the economy. The six-part plan consists of a group of four steps that must be completed first, the governor said. They are sustaining downward trends in new COVID-19 cases and other metrics; expanding testing capacity; boosting contact tracing; ensuring safe places to isolate; restarting the economy “responsibly”; and ensuring resiliency.