Drivers demand toll hikes be postponed until pandemic’s end

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Some drivers are demanding that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority postpone its $24 billion capital plan and proposed toll hikes until the coronavirus pandemic ends. NJ.com reports speakers at a virtual authority meeting Tuesday were particularly averse to widening 14 sections of the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway because of air pollution concerns. Some environmental and transit group members also warned expanding the number of lanes could lead to more congestion. The authority is proposing raising tolls up to 36% on the New Jersey Turnpike and up to 27% on the Garden State Parkway. The revenue will help fund road-widening and bridge repair projects.