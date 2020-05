NJ parks, golf courses opening, but keep distance, gov says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will reopen state and county parks as well as golf courses on Saturday. Murphy, a Democrat, did not provide a rationale for reopening parks, which he ordered closed because of the coronavirus outbreak on April 7. Golf parks were considered nonessential businesses, which have been closed since March. Murphy announced the change Wednesday in a tweet, saying that social distancing must still be observed even after the facilities reopen.