Judge once accused of hindering police opposes discipline

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A state judge once charged with helping her then-boyfriend evade police tells New Jersey’s Supreme Court she was under extreme emotional distress at the time and shouldn’t be disciplined. Carlia Brady appeared before the court Thursday in a video conference. Brady was charged with misconduct and hindering a police search in 2013. Those charges later were dropped, but last fall a state panel on judicial conduct recommended that she be removed from the bench. The Supreme Court said last month it wouldn’t remove Brady, but wanted to hear more testimony before deciding what discipline she should face.