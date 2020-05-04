Manageable, well-behaved crowds hit NJ beach on 1st day back

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor has a verdict on how the first day of reopening one of the state’s largest and most popular beaches went: So far, so good. Island Beach State Park in Ocean County was among state parks that reopened Saturday after being shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. State officials said the behavior of crowds on the beach would be studied to see if people were adhering to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. In the four hours that an Associated Press reporter watched, they largely did so, staying far apart and about half of them wore face masks.