Murphy: 53 NJ hospitals to share $1.7 billion in federal aid

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Dozens of hospitals in New Jersey battered by the coronavirus will be getting a large cash infusion from the federal government. The federal Department of Health and Human Services says 53 of the hardest hit hospitals nationwide are in the Garden State and will share a total of $1.7 billion in federal funding. The amount is the second-largest given to any state, exceeded only by the amount going to health providers in New York. Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday many hospitals have taken “a financial beating over the past two months.”