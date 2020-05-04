Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a beach patrol vehicle driver is facing a reckless driving charge after striking two Pennsylvania girls who were lying on a New Jersey beach. Ship Bottom police say the 14-year-old Fleetwood, Pennsylvania girl and the 15-year-old Leestwood, Pennsylvania girl were reported struck shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Police say the girls were airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center where they were treated and later released to their families. Ship Bottom’s beaches are closed to non-residents due to the coronavirus pandemic, with residents and property owners only allowed on the beach for walking and running.