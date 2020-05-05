Melonie Johnson to be new president of Borgata casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The new leader of Atlantic City’s Borgata casino is believed to be the resort’s first African-American woman to serve as a casino president. Melonie Johnson, the current president of MGM National Harbor near Washington, D.C., will take over at the Borgata, the top-performing of Atlantic City’s nine casinos. The company did not formally announce the move, which was part of a number of executive transfers, but it did confirm it in response to an inquiry. No starting date was given for her at the Borgata, where she will replace Marcus Glover.