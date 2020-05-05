New Jersey, leagues await word in sports betting suit

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The major sports leagues are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court will hear their arguments on whether they have to pay millions to New Jersey over sports betting litigation. The leagues and the NCAA wrote to a judge last Friday saying settlement negotiations have stalled. Next week, the Supreme Court will consider whether to hear the dispute. In December, a federal appeals court ruled the leagues should pay a New Jersey horse racing association a bond the leagues put up in 2014, when a federal judge blocked Monmouth Park Racetrack from offering sports betting. The Supreme Court overturned a ban on sports betting in 2018.