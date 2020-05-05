New Jersey schools to stay closed for rest of academic year

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says that the state’s schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Teachers have been required to conduct remote instruction since schools shuttered in mid-March. That will continue. The state will be meeting with parents and other stakeholders to consider summer courses, as well as to discuss the 2020-2021 school year, he added. New Jersey is among the hardest-hit states in the country with about 7,910 COVID-19 fatalities and more than 128,000 positive cases. The state’s Education Department shows that New Jersey has some 600 school districts and about 1.4 million students enrolled.