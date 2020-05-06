Freeholders thank Park System, residents for successful reopening weekend

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders is thanking the Monmouth County Park System and County residents for a successful weekend as parks and golf courses reopened on Saturday, May 2.

“I am so grateful to the Monmouth County Park System for handling the reopening of the parks and golf courses in such an exemplary way,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “I have always said that we have the best park system in New Jersey and I was proud to hear that Governor Murphy, who visited Thompson Park this weekend, publicly complimented the way the County parks were set up and monitored.”

The parks are open for regular posted hours, which are available at www.monmouthcountyparks.com, and parking will be limited to half capacity. Park Rangers monitor visitor loads and will temporarily close parks if parking lots become too full.

“In addition to acknowledging the tremendous job the Park System did this weekend, I would also like to thank the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Officers who assisted in patrolling the parks and each of the residents who did their part by practicing social distancing,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “I am sure that if we all continue to do our part to flatten the curve and adhere to safety guidelines, we will be able to open more facilities in the coming days and weeks.”

Trails, open lands, beaches, boat ramps (no fee collected), marina, fishing areas, fitness trails, golf courses and disc golf courses are currently open.

Buildings, including restrooms, shelter buildings and picnic pavilions, remain closed. The following areas also remain closed:

Longstreet Farm

Playgrounds

Off-leash dog areas

Fishing piers

Skateplex

Campground

Athletic fields

Tennis courts

Basketball courts

In-line skating rink

Golf courses will have 16-minute tee time intervals and single rider carts (except for immediate family members).

For more information regarding the Monmouth County Park system, go to www.monmouthcountparks.com.