Murphy warns against quick reopening as NJ tops 8,000 deaths

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey reports 334 new deaths from the coronavirus, pushing the death toll over 8,000. That led Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday to admonish those calling for quickly reopening the state’s economy. Murphy says COVID-19 fatalities reached 8,244, and about 2,500 positive cases were added, raising that total to 130,000. The figures continue to climb, again surpassing New York on the day, which had 230 deaths. But there are other positive trends in New Jersey: The number of people hospitalized stands at 5,328, a three-week low. And Murphy says the time it takes cases to double has climbed above one month in most of the state.