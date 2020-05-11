Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – She’s There

For the five-piece, returning to Melbourne after long stretches looking out at the world through the windows of airplanes and tour vans lead to a dislocation, like being the knot in the middle of a game of tug-o-war.S ideways to New Italy sees Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever interrogate their individual pasts and the places that inform them. In clicking the scattered pieces back into place, they have crafted for themselves a new totem of home to carry with them no matter where they end up.

Lead by singer-songwriter-guitarists Tom Russo, Joe White, Fran Keaney, and rounded out by bassist Joe Russo and drummer Marcel Tussie, the band began grasping for something reliable after emerging from relentlessly touring their critically regarded debut Hope Downs. Rather than dwell in the displacement, Keaney was determined to channel how he was feeling into something optimistic. The album is inspired by New Italy – a village near New South Walesís Northern Rivers ñ the area Tussie is from.

https://www.facebook.com/rollingblackoutscoastalfever/

http://www.rollingblackoutsband.com/

