Murphy: Promising trends mean reopen dates could come soon

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murpy says COVID-19 data show positive trends and he could give reopening dates soon. Murphy said Monday that the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 is about 26%, down from a high near 50% last month. Hospitalizations from the virus are also down, as are the number of people in intensive care and on ventilators. He also reported the number of positive cases climbed by about 1,500 since the day before, with 140,000 total. The state reported 59 new deaths, with the death toll climbing to 9,310.