Repeat offender sentenced in medical billing scheme

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who sent thousands of fraudulent billing invoices to hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices throughout the country has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Robert Armstrong, of Turnersville, defrauded his victims out of more than $200,000. He had pleaded guilty in January to mail fraud. Armstrong received a 41-month sentence on Friday for the scheme. And since he was convicted in 2015 of running a similar scheme that targeted schools, he got an additional two-year prison term for violating his probation on those charges. He also must pay full restitution.