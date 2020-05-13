Monmouth County awarded $31 million in federal funding for Rumson–Sea Bright Bridge replacement

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County received North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) Board approval of additional $31 million in federal funding for the replacement of the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge and $800,000 in federal funding for a study of Laurel Avenue in Holmdel.
“I am happy to report the NJTPA Board approval of the additional funding necessary for our much needed replacement of the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge. We are finalizing our contract documents to replace a current movable bridge with a new movable bridge structure relocated to the south and anticipate being ready for construction by the end of this year,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering who represents the County on the NJTPA Board of Trustees. “With NJTPA programming the additional $31 million, this bridge replacement project will be fully federally funded in the amount of $104 million.”
The projects are among four throughout the region that the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) Board of Trustees approved at its May 11 meeting. The two separate projects are as follows:
“This NJ Transit bridge on Laurel Avenue has a low vertical clearance (12’-5”) and routinely gets hit by trucks traveling along County Route 52 (Laurel Avenue). Subsequently, the bridge is in a substandard condition,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “The purpose of this study is to develop and assess various alternatives for this grade separated railroad crossing and we will be working closely with NJ Transit and NJDOT for potential improvements.”
The NJTPA is the federally authorized Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for 6.7 million people in the 13-county northern New Jersey region. Each year, the NJTPA oversees more than $2 billion in transportation improvement projects and provides a forum for interagency cooperation and public input. It also sponsors and conducts studies, assists county planning agencies and monitors compliance with national air quality goals.
The NJTPA Board consists of 15 local elected officials representing 13 counties (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren) and the cities of Newark and Jersey City. The Board also includes a governor’s representative, the New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner, the NJ TRANSIT executive director, the chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and a citizen’s representative appointed by the governor.