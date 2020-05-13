Murphy: State doubling coronavirus ‘contact tracers’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey will more than double the number of public health professionals tracing COVID-19 cases. Murphy said Tuesday that New Jersey will hire at least 1,000 people and create a Community Contact Tracing Corps. It will supplement the roughly 800 to 900 mostly county health officials who are currently tracing the contact that coronavirus-positive residents have had with others. The news came as Murphy announced the state’s COVID-19 data is trending in the right direction. But he stopped short of specifying dates by which the state might reopen its economy.