Atlantic City casinos shatter revenue-drop record — again

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — April was the cruelest month ever in Atlantic City as casinos saw their revenue fall by nearly 69% during a coronavirus-mandated shutdown. The casinos were closed for the entire month, and there were virtually no sports to bet on. If it hadn’t been for a surge in online gambling, the numbers would have been even worse. The casinos won $82.6 million in April. That’s a drop of nearly 69% from the $265 million earned in April 2019. The decrease easily eclipsed the previous record set just a month ago. Previously, the biggest such drop was after casinos closed for nine days after Superstorm Sandy.