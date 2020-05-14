Rutgers to have paperless-entry for all sports events

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers is doing away with paper tickets to sports events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s flagship university announced Wednesday that mobile-only ticketing to events will start with the football season. The new policy will enable contact-free entry into all venues and offer greater convenience and safety. The Big Ten Conference member said it will cover tickets for football, basketball, wrestling and men’s lacrosse. Parking also will be mobile entry. Fans can access their ticket accounts through the Scarlet Knights app supported on Apple and Android devices, Fans will have the ability to transfer tickets electronically.