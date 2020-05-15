New Jersey beaches to be reopened, with restrictions

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy has directed that New Jersey’s beaches can be reopened in time for the Memorial Day weekend, with restrictions on gatherings and social distancing. The Democrat said Thursday beaches and lakefronts can reopen but that gatherings such as concerts and fireworks will be prohibited. Each town must establish its own capacity limitations and enforce social distancing. Beach access has varied from town to town over the last several weeks, as some have clashed with the state by opening parts of their beaches or have tried to restrict access to local residents only.