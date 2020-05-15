NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party

MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The warrant says Baker and Dunbar were attending a cookout Wednesday evening when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun. Witnesses say Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables. Police said the four men fled the home in three vehicles.