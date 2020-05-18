Fishing charters, watercraft rentals to resume at NJ shore

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Fishing charters and other chartered boat services and watercraft rentals have been cleared to resume at the New Jersey shore beginning Sunday amid easing of coronavirus restrictions. Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday that specific social distancing and sanitation measures will be required, and passenger and customer logs must be maintained for the purpose of contact training should that be required. Murphy said the situation is improving “across the board” but also announced another 115 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 10,249 associated with the coronavirus.