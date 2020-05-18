NJ cites Katrina-era law to block some virus records

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is citing a 2005 emergency powers law enacted after Hurricane Katrina to block some information about the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Associated Press and other news organizations around the state sought information under the state’s open records law, but were denied because of the 2005 Public Health Powers Act, which says that reports and other records made during an emergency are not considered public. Some of the denied records include reports from hospitals on their supplies and capacity. Such reports were required under an executive order signed by Murphy.