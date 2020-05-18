Rape claim against governor campaign worker settles for $1M

Lawyers say a lawsuit by a state employee alleging that a fellow worker on the campaign of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy raped her has been settled for $1 million. The announcement Friday wraps up a case that reinforced perceptions of misogyny in state politics and led to a legislative investigation. The state and Murphy campaign will pay $400,000 to Katie Brennan’s attorneys and $600,000 to a charity of her choice. Her lawsuit named the state, the campaign and Albert Alvarez, the man she says sexually assaulted her. Alvarez did not comment. Murphy called the settlement “fair and reasonable.”