Horse racing group closer to payday in sports gambling suit

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a dispute over whether the major pro sports leagues and the NCAA have to pay millions of dollars to a New Jersey horse racing association over sports betting litigation. The case now goes back to federal court in New Jersey, where a judge will decide how much the leagues have to pay. After the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting two years ago, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association sued the leagues to recover a $3.4 million bond, plus interest, that the leagues put up in 2014 when a judge issued a restraining order to block sports betting at Monmouth Park Racetrack.