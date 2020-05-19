Murphy sketches 3-stage restart, announces more openings

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled what he called a three-stage blueprint to reopening the economy from the COVID-19 shutdown. Murphy also said Monday he was signing an order letting batting cages, golf driving ranges and some other businesses open up. The approach goes from more restrictive practices in stage 1 to what the first-term Democrat called the “new normal” after stage 3. Murphy says the state’s coronavirus trend lines continue in the right direction and the state would move next to letting retail expand its operations, along with outdoor dining and reduced-capacity indoor dining. Murphy gave no timeline on when stages would advance.