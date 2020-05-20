Car & Motorcycle Dealers, Bike Shops Can Open Today

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says car and motorcycle dealers, along with bike shops, can reopen from the coronavirus shutdown for in-person sales. Murphy said yesterday the businesses could open as of 6 a.m. today/ Murphy says two-week trends for hospitalizations, the use of ventilators and intensive care units for patients are down across the state. He also says the state is revising how it tracks nursing home deaths so that it aligns with the overall death toll it reports daily. Pharmacists will also be authorized to administer COVID-19 tests without a prescription under an order Murphy announced.