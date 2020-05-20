New Jersey, other states, work to fight virus misinformation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has launched a website to debunk rumors and hoaxes associated with the spread of the coronavirus, following a false text message of impending national lockdown that circulated widely across the United States. The effort comes amid a torrent of misinformation about the outbreak and is part of similar actions underway in other states to knock down potentially harmful misinformation. The lack of consistent, accurate information has put further pressure on state leaders to confront what misinformation experts have termed “an infodemic” surrounding the outbreak.