COVID-19 Testing To Start At Certain Walmarts in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says coronavirus testing is expanding in the state, with Walmart offering self-administered swab tests beginning next week. He said Wednesday that Walmart stores in seven towns across the state will offer drive-up tests from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. Next week testing will be offered Tuesday because of Memorial Day. Appointments are required, and people can schedule a test through Quest Diagnostics. The locations are: Burlington, Flemington, Garfield, Howell, Kearney, Mount Laurel and North Bergen. New Jersey reported about 1,700 more positive cases overnight, bringing the total to 150,000. Murphy said there were 168 more deaths over the same period putting the death toll at 10,747.